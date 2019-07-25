Man steals ambulance, goes to KFC

HOUSTON (CNN) – All he wanted was some KFC and a smoke, so he stole an ambulance and hit the road.

Seriously – take a look at the evidence!

You can also see he snagged some Doritos during his joy ride.

We don’t have a name for you right now, but here’s what we do know.

Police say they got a call early Thursday morning about a man who’d stolen an ambulance.

Apparently, it was sitting outside a psychiatric hospital, where he used to be a patient.

The keys were in it, and the ambulance was running, so he hopped in, grabbed something finger-lickin’ good along with a couple other things, then headed for the gas station.

“I rolled up on him, opened the door, asked him why he had the ambulance — he said he needed a ride. He backed out, put his hands behind him and I handcuffed him, ” said Lt. Lynwood Moreau with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Right now that man is in jail, charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.