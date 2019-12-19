Man stuffs shrimp down pants in California grocery thefts

Freshly caught shrimp are seen at the Port Clyde Fresh Catch processing facility in Port Clyde, Maine on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2011 . Officials with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission announced they may have to schedule an emergency phone meeting Friday to consider shutting down the season. The shrimp season may possibly close next […]

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A thief stuffed a total of 30 bags of frozen shrimp down his pants in back-to-back burglaries of a Southern California grocery store, police said Wednesday.

The man took the shrimp from a Vons market in the city of Riverside by entering the store three times in a span of 15 minutes on Dec. 14.

Each time he went to the frozen food section and concealed the shrimp in his pants, Riverside police said in a statement.

The stolen food had a retail value of more than $500.

Security video of the suspect in the market was posted on the Police Department’s Facebook page.