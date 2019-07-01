Man threw sauce packets at woman for bringing him wrong McDonald’s order: deputies

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County man is facing a felony charge after deputies say he battered a woman with sauce packets after she brought him the wrong food from McDonald’s.

Jesus Ferrer Jr., 30, was arrested Saturday evening at his home on Gall Boulevard in Zephyrhills.

Deputies responded to the area around 6 p.m. and met with the victim, a woman who knows Ferrer.

According to an arrest report, Ferrer got angry with her after she brought him the wrong food from McDonald’s.

The victim told deputies they got in an argument that turned physical when Ferrer allegedly started hitting her in the face and head with sweet and sour sauce packets.

Deputies say the victim reached out in self-defense and grabbed Ferrer’s beard.

The victim told deputies Ferrer then pinned her to the ground, put his palm on her face and pressed her head into the ground.

The arrest report says Ferrer let go of the woman when she ripped a chunk of his beard from his face.

Ferrer then left the scene.

Deputies later arrested him for felony battery.

The arrest report shows he has a previous conviction reference battery.