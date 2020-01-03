Mansplaining conference run by men promises to ‘Make Women Great Again’

ORLANDO (KRON) – Tickets are now available for a three-day seminar for women who are looking for tips on how to score a husband, reproduce, and lose weight.

The mansplaining conference – Make Women Great Again – is run by all men, the same group behind the 21 Convention, a male empowerment conference.

Organizers of the conference are dubbing it “the mansplaining event of the century.”

“Women today are being taught to be more like men,” the official website reads, adding that “the attitude has led to skyrocketing divorce rates, depression and single mothers.”

“No longer will you have to give in to toxic bullying feminist dogma and go against your biological nature,” it adds.

Naturally there will be all-male speakers who will mansplain to you what’s “wrong” with you and how you better improve yourself.

For example, a topic of discussion – a woman’s weight.

Why?

“Taking good care of your body is beautiful in process and outcome. Men admire healthy, fit women. They are after all sizing you up for reproduction, and your decisions will be passed on to your children through the choices you make via epigenetics,” according to the website.

The conference kicks off May 1 and tickets will set you back about $1,000.

Right now, however, there’s a 50% discount.

If you’re interested, you can check out the trailer below:

