“Asian giant hornets” are an invasive and potentially deadly species.
They’ve now been found in the U.S. for the first time.
Researchers have nicknamed the species “murder hornet.”
The “murder hornet” has a venomous sting that can kill a human if they are stung several times.
They’re also strong enough to puncture a beekeeper’s suit.
The hornets are described as more than two inches long.
They’ve reportedly been attacking beehives in Washington state.
Scientists do not yet know how they made it to the United States.
Latest Stories:
- Called to order: Supreme Court begins 1st arguments by phone
- ‘Murder hornets’ have arrived in US
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 4, 2020
- Steve Irwin’s son Robert posts selfie with ‘isolation buddy’
- Vacaville joins other California cities protesting stay-at-home orders