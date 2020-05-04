Live Now
‘Murder hornets’ have arrived in US

by: CNN Newssource

“Asian giant hornets” are an invasive and potentially deadly species.

They’ve now been found in the U.S. for the first time.

Researchers have nicknamed the species “murder hornet.”

The “murder hornet” has a venomous sting that can kill a human if they are stung several times.

They’re also strong enough to puncture a beekeeper’s suit.

The hornets are described as more than two inches long.

They’ve reportedly been attacking beehives in Washington state.

Scientists do not yet know how they made it to the United States.

