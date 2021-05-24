Mystery solved: Strange line of lights in Bay Area explained

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Did you catch a glimpse of those strange lights that illuminated Bay Area skies over the weekend?

Several KRON4 viewers shared photos showing the line of strange lights Saturday night, with some people describing the lights as “horizon to horizon” and “perfectly spaced apart.”

The lights were visible throughout the Bay, from Sonoma to Hillsborough.

Turns out they’re Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink satellites.

SpaceX launched 60 of them earlier this month to provide internet service.

These satellites are much closer to Earth that traditional ones, so their sunlight reflects off of them.