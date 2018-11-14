Nearly 3K people say they're 'going' to a Facebook event at UC Davis to 'throw rocks at smoke'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A bucket full of rocks. (Graphic via WTEN)

SACRAMENTO VALLEY (KRON) - It's the 6th day of unhealthy air conditions in the Bay as the Camp Fire continues to burn in Butte County.

Up in the Sacramento Valley, UC Davis announced it was canceling classes on Wednesday due to the poor air quality.

Classes may be canceled today, but nearly 3,000 people plan on attending an event at the campus where people are planning to literally "throw rocks at the smoke to make it go away."

According to the Facebook event which takes place today (Wednesday) at 10 a.m., the plan is literally to throw rocks at the sky.

"Throughout the day, when you get a chance, just pick one up and throw it north and slightly east!" the event's description reads.

People choosing to partake in the event are asked to limit exposure and wear a mask if possible.

More than 6,000 people said they were interested in the event, some even chiming in from far away to ask how they can help.

"I'm in Santa Barbara. Can I still help?" one Facebook user commented.

"I have a bunch of spare rocks. Where do I send them to those who do not have any rocks to throw?" another said.

If you're not a fan of this tongue-in-cheek way of addressing the unhealthy air conditions being experienced by all, remember you can also donate to several organizations and help those affected by the fires.

Good news -- rain is predicted next week, so get ready to do your rain dance.

