Nightmare causes woman to swallow engagement ring in her sleep

SAN DIEGO (KGTV/CNN) – Jenna Evans can’t help but blush when she talks about her fiancé Bobby.

“We have been together 5 1/2 years,” Evans said.

Quite a long time to get the ring of her dreams from the man of her dreams.

“I designed it and picked all the stones and everything,” she said.

But Tuesday night, the three-stone band of love ended up in a dark place.

“I was having a dream that we were on a cargo train and it was a dangerous situation and Bobby told me you have to swallow your ring,” Evans said.

Her 007 dream world became a real-life emergency.

“When I woke up and it was not on my hand, I knew exactly where it was. Where was it? It was in my stomach,” she said.

The couple felt panic then hilarity – a little bit of both.

They rushed into urgent care and explained her bizarre situation.

The x-ray confirmed her story.

Her gastroenterologist suggested an emergency endoscopy.

“I was really happy because I don’t know if I can look at it and appreciate it in the same way if I had to search for it,” Evans said, apparently referring to nature taking its course.

So she went under and after a few minutes, Evans was reunited with her engagement ring.

“I feel very grateful that I got it back… it’s a happy and funny story,” she said.

A crazy adventure that gives new meaning to a sparkling bride inside and out, a reminder to be a bit more careful when going to bed.

“I have been taking it off at night, just in case. Just in case,” Evans said.

The couple will get married in Texas in May, hopefully with the ring in hand – or in this case, on hand.

