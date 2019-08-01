Over 500 teeth removed from 7-year-old’s jaw

CHENNAI, India (CNN) – In India, a little boy had to have 526 teeth taken out of his mouth!
Take a look.
In the video above, you’ll see in the bottom, left part of your screen – tiny white dots in P. Ravindran’s jaw.
That’s where all the teeth were.
The 7-year-old’s jaw had been sore and swollen, so doctors took some x-rays and CT scans and that’s when they found all the teeth.
They were in a bag-like tissue and it took doctors nearly two hours to take it out, then another 5 hours to take all the teeth out.
The teeth were as small as .1 millimeter, up to about a half of an inch.
But even the smallest piece had a crown, root, and enamel.
Doctors are a bit stumped how something like this could happen, but their guess is either genetic or environmental.
The little boy is doing just fine.
