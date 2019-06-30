Park geese killed for food, clean space

DENVER (CNN) – Denver has a solution to what it views as an overpopulation of Canada geese – it’s putting goose on the menu for those in need.

“They round up the geese and they collect them at this time of year because the geese can’t fly. And what they’re taking them to a processor, and they are getting processed, and they are being donated to needy families,” said Scott Gilmore, Deputy Executive Director with Denver Parks and Recreation.

Gilmore says the city has tried everything else, including a Goosinator, and even coating eggs in cooking oil – so they won’t hatch.

Despite those efforts, the population has grown to an estimated 5,000 geese.

“A goose can contribute a pound of poop a day. That is scientifically documented,” said Gilmore.

But not everyone has a problem with the poop – or the population.

“It’s been here many years, I don’t ever see it as a problem. In fact, I think they’re kind of cute,” one neighbor said.

Still, some say it makes sense, if done responsibly.

“I think that’s definitely a suitable thing to do, without it being barbaric.”

The city partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month to start reducing the Canada geese population.

Neither is saying exactly where the meat is going for processing or where it’s ending up.

They say it’s going to hungry families somewhere in the state.

