Patient treated with antibiotics develops 'black hairy tongue'

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CANADA - 2016/01/21: Prescription pills in a yellow bottle over a wooden table with selective depth of field. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CANADA - 2016/01/21: Prescription pills in a yellow bottle over a wooden table with selective depth of field. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - A 55-year-old woman involved in a car crash developed an unusual infection: "black hairy tongue."

According to a report recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the woman was in a car crash where she sustained severe injuries to both her legs.

Doctors from Washington University in St. Louis say when she developed an infection in her leg, she was treated with two antibiotics, including minocycline and meropenem.

A week later, that's when doctors noticed her tongue had turned black and hairy.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: New England Journal of Medicine

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: New England Journal of Medicine

The infection is characterized by an enlargement of little bumps on the tongue called "filiform papillae," which turn a brown-black color, causing the tongue to look like it has sprouted fur, according to the NEJM.

Researchers say within four weeks of stopping the minocycline, the woman's tongue returned to its normal color.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: New England Journal of Medicine

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: New England Journal of Medicine

Black hairy tongue can reportedly be caused by several things including tobacco use, irritating mouthwashes, poor oral hygiene, and antibiotic treatments particularly tetracyclines.

The World Journal of Gastroenterology estimates that less than 11 percent of people will ever experience a black hairy tongue.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES