People are losing it over rapper Jadakiss’ special order of crust-only pizza

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) – Maybe this is for the people that just love the pizza crust so much that you’d eat only the pizza crust?

Cue rapper Jadakiss, whose recent special order of a crust-only pizza is confusing a lot of people on the internet.

Kiss ordered the special pizza from Brooklyn pizzeria Cuts & Slices, which shared the doughy creation on Instagram.

The picture shows a legit crust-only pizza with the entire center cut out and replaced with cups of what appears to be marinara sauce.

So it’s basically a large, circular breadstick?

Take another look:

In this clever shot, the crust forms a slice of pizza!

People on the internet are very, very confused.

“He ordered a large bread with sauce?” one person tweeted.

“They call that breadsticks, right?” another said on Twitter.

“The crust is different from breadsticks and this is a fact,” another person said.

“I mean if it’s stuffed crust I can understand… but just crusty crust alone? Nah,” another person replied.

“So bread, Jadakiss likes bread…” another person chimed in.

It seriously goes on and on.

Would you eat a pizza-less pizza?