People are losing it over rapper Jadakiss’ special order of crust-only pizza

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) – Maybe this is for the people that just love the pizza crust so much that you’d eat only the pizza crust?
Cue rapper Jadakiss, whose recent special order of a crust-only pizza is confusing a lot of people on the internet.
Kiss ordered the special pizza from Brooklyn pizzeria Cuts & Slices, which shared the doughy creation on Instagram.
The picture shows a legit crust-only pizza with the entire center cut out and replaced with cups of what appears to be marinara sauce.
So it’s basically a large, circular breadstick?
Take another look:
In this clever shot, the crust forms a slice of pizza!
People on the internet are very, very confused.
“He ordered a large bread with sauce?” one person tweeted.
“They call that breadsticks, right?” another said on Twitter.
“The crust is different from breadsticks and this is a fact,” another person said.
“I mean if it’s stuffed crust I can understand… but just crusty crust alone? Nah,” another person replied.
“So bread, Jadakiss likes bread…” another person chimed in.
It seriously goes on and on.
Would you eat a pizza-less pizza?