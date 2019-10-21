Photo of starfish with ‘big butt’ goes viral

(WIVB) — A photo of a starfish at an aquarium is going viral.

The photo, posted by Twitter user @Babyshoujo, shows a starfish at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California. The sea creature has two lumps that make it appear as if it has a large backside.

The Twitter user wrote “Saw a thicc a** starfish at the aquarium today.”

Saw a thicc ass starfish at the aquarium today 😌 pic.twitter.com/NwF0xYabHQ — あかり(AKARI) (@Babyshoujo) June 30, 2019

Is that what you see?

