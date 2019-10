Sydney, Australia (CNN) – Drugs found in… Sriracha bottles.

Australian police found $200 million in meth hidden inside hundreds of bottles of hot sauce.

They were sent in boxes from the United States to Sydney.

Four people have since been arrested.

It’s not the first time smugglers have tried to sneak drugs in surprising objects.

In the past, police have seized drugs hidden in snow globes and in stereo speakers.

