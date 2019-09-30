Porn plays on highway billboard; investigation underway

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ/CNN) – Drivers along one Michigan interstate got an eyeful this weekend.

That’s because there was a pornographic film playing on a billboard.

“I kind of almost got in an accident,” said Dr. Justin Kammo.

That’s because Dr. Kammo was distracted by this on his way from dinner Saturday night.

He was traveling on I-75 north near M-59 east in Auburn Hills.

“I came across a billboard and it was something unusual. I saw two girls. Lesbian porn,” said Dr. Kammo.

It’s unclear how long the video was playing for or who’s responsible for playing it in the first place.

Driving down I-75 Sunday, nothing but the kind of ads you’d expect.

The company that operates the digital billboard – Outfront Media – previously CBS Outdoor, shut it down the moment they learned what was playing, according to police.

“I assumed someone had hacked it right away, easily can get hacked,” said Dr. Kammo.

Greg Grey lives along I-75.

He’s got digital billboard in his backyard, but he’s never seen anything like this on it.

Auburn Hills police say they received calls from drivers on the freeway about the lewd billboard.

They’re still working to figure out how it all happened.

Kammo was not the only driver Saturday who noticed it.

“You could kind of see people started to brake a lot behind me cause I think they were doing the same thing, like a double-take. You don’t see that everyday,” said Kammo.

WXYZ reached out to Outfront Media for information but they have yet to give a response.

