Pringles releasing Turducken-flavored chips for Thanksgiving

You don’t have to spend hours basting and baking to get the taste of Thanksgiving!
Pringles is releasing a turkey-flavored version of its popular chip.
It’s part of what it’s calling the Friendsgiving Turducken Kit which will also include duck and chicken-flavored chips – along with cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie flavors.
The three meat flavors can be stacked together for a Turducken-chip medley.
The Thanksgiving chips go on sale on Kelloggs.com on Thursday at 9 a.m. PST.
Would you try them?
