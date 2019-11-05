Pringles releasing Turducken-flavored chips for Thanksgiving

You don’t have to spend hours basting and baking to get the taste of Thanksgiving!

Pringles is releasing a turkey-flavored version of its popular chip.

It’s part of what it’s calling the Friendsgiving Turducken Kit which will also include duck and chicken-flavored chips – along with cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie flavors.

The three meat flavors can be stacked together for a Turducken-chip medley.

The Thanksgiving chips go on sale on Kelloggs.com on Thursday at 9 a.m. PST.

Would you try them?

