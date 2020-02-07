‘Puppies’ found in box on lawn turn out to be bear cubs

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — When a box showed up on a North Carolina lawn in late January, the person who called it in thought it contained two puppies snuggling in blankets.
But on closer inspection, the Camden County deputies who responded discovered they weren’t puppies — but bear cubs!
Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones says the cubs were found on January 28 at the home in the 300 block of North River Road in Camden.
It’s still unclear who left the box, and how the cubs got separated from their mother, but Jones says the cubs were taken to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro by the North Carolina National Wildlife Resources Commission.
