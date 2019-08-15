SEE IT: Raccoon gets stuck inside vending machine

DELTONA, Fla. (KRON) – A raccoon that was trapped inside a vending machine is now free at last with the help of some local authorities.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted the photo of the raccoon wedged under some potato chips and fruit snacks on Wednesday.

“This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School,” the sheriff’s office said in a post that has been shared more than 3,000 times.

Photo: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office called animal control, which helped get the raccoon out and into the free.

“For anyone wondering about the outcome of this call, Deputy Danny Clifton called in Deltona Animal Control, and together they put this vending machine on a dolly and wheeled it out to an area where our friend could make his exit to freedom,” the sheriff’s office posted.

“He did so with a little encouragement, and he’s off to his next adventure.”

Pine Ridge High School is in Deltona, about 30 minutes north of Orlando.

Latest News Headlines: