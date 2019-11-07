T.I. says he takes his teen daughter to doctor to ensure she’s a virgin

(CNN) – Rapper T.I. is stirring the pot on social media after saying he takes his teen daughter to the gynecologist every year to verify she’s still a virgin.

According to BuzzFeed News, on a podcast of “Ladies Like Us” that was released Tuesday, T.I. was asked about whether he talks to his daughters about sex.

T.I. replied by admitting he goes on annual visits to the gynecologist with his daughter Deyjah Harris to find out if her “hymen is intact.”

The revelation has garnered widespread criticism online.

Some social media users ripped the rapper, saying his actions are totally uncalled for and even abusive.

Meanwhile, Deyjah, who is 18-years-old and a college student, has not commented publicly, but she has “liked” several of her dad’s critics on Twitter.

In a study published by the National Library of Medicine and National Institutes of Health this year, a group of physicians “concluded that an examination of hymen is not an accurate or reliable test of sexual activity.”

