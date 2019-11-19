Taco Bell wants you to blend its tacos into soup for Thanksgiving

(CNN) — If you’re looking for a way to spice up Thanksgiving dinner — Taco Bell has just the thing.

The company wants you to take its tacos, stick them in a blender and serve them as bisque — seriously.

The food chain has released the concoction on its blog.

The first step is to hit up Taco Bell for its rolled chicken taco party pack, featuring six rolled chicken tacos and six crunchy tacos.

But that’s not all you need.

You’ll also need garlic, onion, broth, heavy whipping cream and cilantro.

Taco Bell recommends using a cast iron stock-pot to put it all together.