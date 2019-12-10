Teen runaway found ‘camping’ inside Bed, Bath & Beyond

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 10: Sign at a Bed Bath & Beyond store on April 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. The home goods retailer is expected to release fourth-quarter earnings figures after the closing bell. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Employees at a Bed, Bath & Beyond in North Carolina discovered an uninvited sleepover guest hiding in the store when they opened up Monday morning.

The Greenville employees called local police around 8:30 a.m. and officers responded to a “breaking and entering in progress,” according to The News & Observer.

The intruder turned out to be a 14-year-old runaway who had “camped out” at the store overnight after leaving home, Greenville police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said.

The teen wasn’t harmed and was taken back to his house. His name wasn’t immediately released.

