Visitors come from all over to take part in Roswell’s UFO Festival

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell kicked off its annual UFO Festival on Friday, complete with alien costumes, virtual UFO tours, and a parade. The festival began July 2 and ends July 4 with a special Independence Day celebration.

Visitors got the opportunity to take part in a passport scavenger hunt, costume contests, and games as part of Alien Fest 2021. It coincides with the UFO festival, but puts a focus on the downtown vendors and aims to encourage supporting the local business in the area.

People from around the state and country came to visit and take part. One family from Los Lunas said they came to Roswell in June and had so much fun they decided to come back for the festival. “We’re most looking forward to the fun of it. We had a blast last time we came,” they said.

One couple was in the middle of a road trip when they came upon the festival. “Actually, this was just a happy accident. We drove in, and the UFO festival was happening,” they said.

For a woman from Lubbock, this year’s festival is her seventh time attending. “I’m interested in all things alien. We like hearing the speakers, we love the town, and the people are so friendly,” she said.

The festival also included live music, guest speakers, and multiple events happening around the city. It was one of the first festivals held after the state opened completely.