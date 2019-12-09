Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Walmart apologizes for Santa sweater with cocaine

Strange

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Walmart is apologizing for selling sweaters that appear to show Santa with lines of cocaine.

The sweater says ‘Let Is Snow’ and features an image of Santa with three white lines on a table in front of him.

Part of the description said, “The best snow comes straight from South America” and that “Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade-A Colombian snow.”

Walmart said the sweater was sold online in Canada by a third-party vendor and has been removed.

The company said the sweaters do not represent Walmart’s values.

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News