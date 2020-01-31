Want to curb your meat craving? Wear this patch

(CNN) — A company is rolling out a new product to help those who are trying to give up meat — and fair warning, it’s a bit unorthodox.

The “meat patch” is a nicotine style patch.

Strong Roots, the creator of the product says they’re supposed to be worn on on the arm.

The patches contain a bacon scene which is released by scratching the patch.

A professor at Oxford University says studies have shows that the scent can reduct food cravings.

So just the aroma of bacon can reportedly leave you satisfied.

Strong Roots says the patch is only available in the United Kingdom.