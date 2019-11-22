WATCH: Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPBF/CNN) – In Florida today, a dog decided to take the family car for a spin.

Actually, the owner left the dog in the running car and it took off, driving circles – in reverse – and it was all caught on camera!

“First I thought I saw somebody backing up but then they kept going and I’m like okay what are they doing? And the cops came and I’m like okay!” said Anne Sabol, who lives nearby.

It happened around 8:30 a.m.

But if you look closely, you can see a driver – well, sort of.

“Then I saw the dog get out of the car a big black lab or something and I’m like okay! Ha,ha,ha. This is turning weird,” Sabol said.

Turns out the human driver left the car running when he stepped out for a moment and police say the car was accidentally left in reverse with the dog inside.

You can see the tire tread marks on the street and a smashed mailbox that got in the way.

The homeowner said the driver would replace it.

In the meantime, residents continue to talk about the day it wasn’t so quiet in their quiet neighborhood.

“I saw this car going around in a circle and it was doing it for about an hour. And when the cops got the door open a black dog jumped out I was like they should give that thing a license,” Sabol said.

Neighbors say once the car finally stopped, they were just glad no one was injured.

Latest News Headlines: