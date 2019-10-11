Wildlife officials warn public to kill ‘land-dwelling’ fish at first sight

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources has a message for anglers: If you catch a northern snakehead, kill it immediately.
Northern snakeheads are invasive fish that can breathe air and survive on land. The angler recent reported catching one in a private pond in Gwinnett County.
How it got there is a mystery. State wildlife officials say in a press release that it’s the first time the species has been confirmed in Georgia waters. It’s been found in 14 other states.
Snakeheads are native to Asia.
They’re long, thin, and up to 3 feet long, colored blotchy brown.
Their dorsal fins stretch along the entire back.
Officials urge anglers who catch one to kill it, then report it by clicking here.
