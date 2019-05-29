Woman attacks Burger King manager after being denied free fries

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman has been arrested for attacking the manager of a Miami Burger King after being denied free fries.

According to police, 42-year-old Natasha Ethel Bagley and another suspect, who is still on the run, initially went through the Burger King drive-thru on South Dixie Highway in Miami, Florida, asking for free fries.

Bagley went inside the restaurant and caused a distraction while the second suspect jumped over the counter, police said.

After hearing the commotion, the store manager came out of her office and noticed the second suspect.

Police said the manager tried calling law enforcement but was stopped. Both Bagley and the second suspect began to hit and kick the manager.

They left the restaurant in a black SUV with the tag EBQE71.

No additional information was released.

