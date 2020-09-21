Woman told officer ‘ I have to poop so bad’ before high-speed chase

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman who refused to cooperate during a traffic stop sparked a high-speed chase and guns being drawn in a neighborhood.

Twenty-eight-year-old Emily Owings was initially pulled over for not wearing her seatbelt. She also didn’t have a license or her insurance.

The only form of indentification she had on her was her medical marijuana card. Body camera footage shows what happened next:

“Your license is suspended,” the officer said.

“Why?” Owings asked.

“I don’t know,” the officer said.

“I didn’t know that,” Owings said.

“Now, I am waiting to see if you have warrants through Woods County,” the officer said.

“But I have to poop so bad,” Owings said.

“Where do you think I was going?” the officer asked.

“It’s my birthday,” Owings said. “It’s my [expletive] birthday.”

Police then discovered there was a warrant out for her arrest for allegedly fighting an officer.

“Why won’t you just let me go?” Owings asked.

“Because your license is suspended!” the officer said.

“I’m sorry I didn’t know,” Owings said. “Otherwise I won’t drive no more, but can I please go home and go poop?”

The officer then called for backup.

“If I can get you to step out of the vehicle for me,” the officer said.

“Are you going to arrest me?” Owings said.

“You are under arrest,” the officer said.

“Are you kidding me?” Owings asked. “Why?”

“You have warrants in Woods County and they are coming to get you,” the officer said.

“No they are not!” Owings said. “[Expletive] you guys!”

Owings put the key in the ignition and sped off. A pursuit lasted several blocks with speeds topping 70 miles per hour.

Police say Owings blew through stop signs and a school zone. She eventually stopped and surrendered when officers pointed their guns at her.

Owings would not let the subject drop as she was cuffed and taken to a squad car.

“Can I poop in your car, man?” Owings asked.

“You could’ve already been on your way to jail!” the officer said.

“Yeah,” Owings said. “But not pooping!”

Police searched Owings car and found a pipe with meth inside it. Owings was booked into the Garfield County Detention Center and faces several felony charges.