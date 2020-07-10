Street in downtown Alameda being restructured to help businesses social distance

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A major street in downtown Alameda is being restructured to help businesses increase space for social distancing.​

The project should be complete Friday.

The city hopes the new layout will encourage safe outdoor dining and retail.

“We think it’s going to greatly help our business,” Ron Mooney said.

Daisy’s Mercantile co-owner, Ron Mooney encouraged by the marks city crews are laying out on park street in front of his business.​

The city is restriping about four blocks of the road between Tilden Way and Encinal Avenues to allow shop owners to turn existing curbside parking spaces into parklets and room for outdoor dining, retail — and space for customers to safely line-up for services.​

“So, our parklet will be in the parking space right here,” Mooney said. “It would be wood planking going out here, and about six more feet out into where the travel lane is right now, that’s going to be blocked off.”​

Last month, the city council approved launching the commercial streets program.​

The area of roadway being restriped will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes.​

The existing parking lane is being transformed into space for outdoor dining, retail and customer pick-up.​

The outer traffic lanes will be used for parking…​

The two inside lanes will accommodate vehicle and bike traffic.​

Mooney, who is also treasurer of the Downtown Alameda Business Association says the city also streamlined the permitting process for businesses, like his, that intend to build parklets.​

“Last Thursday, we put in our application, and we got our permit yesterday,” Mooney said. “So, that’s very fast for standard city work.”​

And, the city says similar work will be done later this month on Webster Street between Taylor and Lincoln avenues.​

“Traffic will be impacted no doubt,” Donya Amiri said.

But Amiri believes people will adjust.​ She’s the principal engineer for the city’s public works department.​

“We’re pretty confident that our buses are not getting impacted,” she said. “Our parking is for the most part preserved.”​

Christie Hamilton, who works at Sumbody and Sumtime Spa thinks this project will have a positive impact.​

​”If it gets us back to being able to get back to sort of a new normal of life that would just be awesome,” Hamilton said.

The restriping is scheduled for completion Friday.​

The new street layout will stay in place through the first week of November.​

