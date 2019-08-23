Stripper and pastor team up to help immigrants

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN Newsource) — Two professionals from two very different kinds of worlds are coming together to help families affected by the ICE raids in Mississippi.

“We are all sinners and we are all saints,” stripper Dawn Blu McCall said. “And we can still help our kids because those kids are everybody’s kids.”

This has become the beginning of a new friendship.

“I’m not a Christian,” McCall said. “I’m not that kind of weird. I’m a different kind of weird, you know what I mean? But my kind of weird supports his kind of weird.”

The unlikely duo both devastated by the images of migrant children separated from their families after an ICE raid in Mississippi this month targeting hundreds of undocumented immigrants, found a solution in each other.

Adam Ericksen is a pastor at Clackamas United Church of Christ.

“We can see God working through a burning bush as with Moses,” Ericksen said. “Or we can see God working through strippers — and I say amen to that.”

after connecting on social media, McCall and Ericksen are working together.

“We made $330 in seven minutes last Saturday,” McCall said.

“We pass around the offering plate,” Ericksen added.

Donations go to the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance.

“Our Kids” t-shirts and stickers made by friend, Lauren Seeley, also raising funds.

While they may have very different approaches, their mission in helping kids is the same.

“My congregation is responding really well to it,” Ericksen said. “They are excited about it, they have the same mission. When you hear Blu talk about her mission with Team Blu, it sounds like church.”

Proof, love and faith in humanity is a blessing all its own.

“It’s turned into a giant community building event,” McCall said. “And I think that that is a blessing, to use his kind of words.”

“And we hope that will inspire people in different religions, different backgrounds, can come together for a higher purpose,” Ericksen said.

The two gather donations for the same organization in different ways.

McCall does not ask Ericksen’s congregation to go to the club.

Instead — his congregation donates to the cause at the church.