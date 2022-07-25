(KRON) — Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in an abandoned building located in the Alameda Point area. The fire is in a building located at 650 West Ranger Avenue, near Pan Am Way on part of the former U.S. Naval Base.













Alameda Fire Department has requested mutual aid from Oakland FD, according to a tweet from Oakland Firefighters. Pictures from the scene show a large amount of smoke and several fire vehicles outside the building, which resembles an abandoned warehouse.

The fire was first reported at approximately 3:17 p.m. No injuries or damage to surrounding structures has been reported.

Residents in the immediate area have been advised to close their windows due to smoke. Much of the Bay Area is currently under an air quality advisory due to smoke from the Oak Fire burning near Yosemite.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.