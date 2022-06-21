(KRON) — StubHub compiled a list of the most in-demand concerts in the Bay Area this summer, and you might be surprised at who came out on top.

StubHub’s list of shows includes a mix of genres. KRON4 broke down the list with details about each of the shows and venues here in our area.

StubHub

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Photo by Rich Fury, Invision AP)

1. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Levi’s Stadium July 29

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Levi’s Stadium on their Global Stadium tour, and they’ll be bringing Beck and Thundercat along for the ride. The show has tickets available for as low as $80 from StubHub and $86 from Ticketmaster.

2. Daddy Yankee, SAP Center at San Jose August 12

San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images for Discover Puerto Rico)

Daddy Yankee’s tour entitled la última vuelta world tour is making a few Bay Area stops, but the most popular is the show at the SAP Center. Daddy Yankee tickets are more affordable through StubHub where tickets start at $130.

3. The Lumineers, Chase Center August 3

The Lumineers perform on stage during Audacy Beach Festival (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy)

If you’re looking for a more folk rock sound, The Lumineers are bringing their BRIDGSIDE world tour to the Bay Area. Tickets are available for the show at the SAP Center in San Jose and at the Chase Center in San Francisco for as low as $35 on Ticketmaster.

4. Alicia Keys, The Masonic September 3

Alicia Keys performs during the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace (Photo by Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Alicia Keys is on her World Tour, and will be stopping in San Francisco for two nights. Tickets to see Alicia Keys at The Masonic will cost you a bit more, as they are sold out via LiveNation; they can be found on StubHub for as low as $172.

5. The Weeknd at Levi’s Stadium on August 27

The Weeknd performs on the Coachella stage in 2022 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

Tickets to see The Weeknd’s AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR live are more affordable through StubHub than Ticketmaster, you’ll find them starting as low as $133.

StubHub’s tips for buying concert tickets

StubHub’s experts also shared some tips on how to be savvy when you’re buying your next concert ticket:

Don’t buy tickets off the street . Avoid paying with case, money transfer, or payment apps because you can’t track your purchase or easily recoup your money if there’s an issue.

. Avoid paying with case, money transfer, or payment apps because you can’t track your purchase or easily recoup your money if there’s an issue. Buy from a trusted service . StubHub backs its ticket orders with FanProtect, a guarantee that provides customer service support if there is a ticket issue.

. StubHub backs its ticket orders with FanProtect, a guarantee that provides customer service support if there is a ticket issue. Know how to stretch your concert fund. Searching for tickets during off-peak hours, buying tickets to see artists playing repeat shows at the same venue, and buying tickets individually instead of as a group can all help your budget go further.

If you’re looking for more of a festival experience, you won’t have to wait long. OutsideLands returns to Golden Gate Park August 5-7.