(KRON) — The Federal Student Aid website is apparently experiencing delays for some users due to a high volume of interest following the announcement Wednesday that the Biden Administration planned to cancel some of America’s $1.6 trillion in student loan debt. A banner at the top of the website Wednesday read, “A lot of people are interested in our website. As a result, some pages may take longer to display than usual. Thank you for your patience.”

President Joe Biden’s plan calls for thousands in loan cancellations for people who earn less than $125,000 a year. For students who attended college on a Pell Grant, $20,000 will be forgiven. Others who did not receive that grant, will see $10,000 of their debt erased.

The high volume of interest following Biden’s announcement apparently has led to troubles with the website. Social media users on Twitter reported problems with the website with one user with the handle @diviroxx writing, “Biden cancels 10k and 20k of student loans..Student Loan Website can’t handle it…”

Another user with the handle @biskywalkers posted “i’m on the verge of knowing whether or not i owe $10k or only $600 in student loan debt and fafsa won’t let me into their website.”

“Student Loan websites look like they’re minutes from crashing,” wrote user @stunior4342.

KRON4 attempted to load the Federal Student Loan website Wednesday morning and found that it did load successfully after some delay.