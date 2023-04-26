(KTXL) — On Tuesday, a student at a Suisun City school was found to be in possession of firearm ammunition while on campus, according to the Suisun City Police Department.

At around 11:50 a.m., police received a call from Crystal Middle School that one of their students was in possession of bullets on school grounds.

When officers arrived on-scene they met with school administrators who handed over all the ammunition that was taken from the student.

A further search of the campus for ammunition and firearms was conducted by law enforcement, but none were located.

Police have not said the amount of ammunition that was recovered and what caliber or gauge it was.

The investigation is still ongoing and no other information will be provided at this time.