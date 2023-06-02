(KRON) — One student suffered minor injuries in an altercation between a small group of students involving a knife Friday morning at San Mateo High School, according to the San Mateo Police Department. The altercation took place at around 9:45 a.m. and involved a group of students attending the San Mateo High Summer School Program.

San Mateo PD officers arrived on campus and secured the scene for medics to treat the victim. The victim suffered only minor injuries, police said. They were treated by school wellness staff prior to the arrival of medics.

All students are safe and there are no other injuries or ongoing threats, police said. The investigation is ongoing and the school is currently under secure campus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.