FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A student was arrested at a Fairfield high school after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to Fairfield Police Department.

Around 2:52 p.m. on Tuesday, a School Resource Officer working with Armijo High School was told of an issue between two boys who are students at the school. According to police, one student threatened to physically harm the other.

An administrator with the school escorted the student making threatening remarks to the main office and proceeded to search his backpack due to reports that he had a weapon. Inside of the bag, the SRO found a loaded Polymer 80 Glock-style pistol with an extended magazine attached.

KRON On is streaming now

The student was taken into police custody before being transported to the Solano County Juvenile Hall Detention Facility. He is facing several weapons charges.