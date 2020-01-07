Students return to Dublin HS for first time since death of 3 teens in crash

DUBLIN (KRON) – Students at Dublin High School returned to school on Tuesday for the first time since the death of three students who were killed in a car crash on Christmas Day.

Twin brothers Michael and Mark Urista and friend Javier Ramirez were all killed on Dec. 25 when the car they were traveling in on Foothill Road near Castlewood Drive in Pleasanton crossed the center line, smashed into a power pole, then went into a tree.

Two others in the car were seriously injured.

The school district said extra grief counselors would be on campus for any students or teachers who need to talk and students were encouraged to wear red, “the boys’ favorite color to honor their memory #longlivemmj.”

