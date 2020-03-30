Study: California COVID-19 cases to peak by Apr. 26

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KRON) — A recent model released by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projects the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths throughout the United States. The model projects California will reach its peak of COVID-19 cases by April 26.

The study uses confirmed COVID-19 deaths by day from the World Health Organization website, local and national governments to estimate the number of deaths and hospital utilization for the next four months for each state. The study takes into account strong social distancing and other protective measures.

In addition, data on hospital capacity and utilization for states along with observed COVID-19 utilization data from select locations were implemented in the study.

California

The study indicates California will need a total of 10,468 hospital beds along with 1,564 ICU beds to meet the needs of hospitals at max capacity. An additional 1,252 ventilators will also be needed.

Courtesy: The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

In California a projected 100 COVID-19 deaths per day by Apr. 25 with the current rate things are going.

Courtesy: The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

The study also predicts California will have an estimated 4,306 total deaths due to COVID-19 by Aug. 4.

Courtesy: The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

Rest of United States

A total of 224,321 hospital beds will be needed throughout the U.S., with 33,440 of them being ICU beds. The study also shows the U.S. will need an estimated 26,753 ventilators for those infected with COVID-19.

Courtesy: The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

The study projects an estimated total of 2,271 COVID-19 deaths per day in the U.S. by Apr. 15.

Courtesy: The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

According to the study, the U.S. will reach a projected total of 82,141 total deaths by Aug. 4.

Courtesy: The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

As of Mar. 30 there are 140,904 total cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. with a death total of 2,405.

To learn more information on the study click here.

Please note: the number of deaths and total cases of COVID-19 change constantly.

