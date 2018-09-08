Study: More baby boomers smoking marijuana

More baby boomers in the United States are smoking pot.

A study out of New York University says 9 percent of adults aged 50 to 64 have used marijuana at least once within the past year. Three percent of those over age 65 have also done so.

One researcher says older users may be looking to cannabis to help with sleep and pain.

Doctors also note more research needs to be done to figure out the benefits and risks for users over 50.

