STUDY: More than 20 Bay Area towns have emergency escape issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new study shows a list of communities throughout the Bay Area that may want to look at their emergency planning.

Sr. Executive for Streetlight Data Inc. Martin Morzynski told KRON4 that there are more than 20 Bay Area towns with potential escape route problems.

Some of the towns include: Ladera, Fairfax, San Anselmo, Pinole, San Lorenzo and others.

Ladera has a population of about 1,500 people, but really only two ways out of town.

List courtesy of Streetlight Data Inc.

Streetlight Data Inc. looks at traffic problems across the country.

It uses mass amounts of data to understand where people are going during an evacuation, what time and where the heaviest traffic is.

Morzynski said they looked at every town across America with a population of less than 40,000 people, which is about 30,000 towns.

Ratios are big during these types of studies.

To put what Streetlight Data Inc. does in perspective, the studies examine for every x population, how many exits are available and what is the load on the top most used exit.

“You might have a town that has 20,000 residents but only has seven exits,” Morzynski said.

Morzynski said the company uses similar data to help communities solve other transportation problems.

Although Streetlight Data Inc. has not yet looked into whether the Bay Area communities are able to create more roads or not, Morzynski said the data is a start.

“This is the first step that would allow communities to look deeper,” he said. “Understand whether not only could they add a road, but could they potentially make it wider, make it more accessible, deploy messaging to people to get them to use one road versus another.”

>> For more information, visit StreetLight Data’s website.