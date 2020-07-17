Study: Mosquitoes don’t transmit COVID-19

With summer here and people outside, a big question during this pandemic has been, can mosquitoes transmit COVID-19?

The first of its kind study, published by Kansas State University, has found that mosquitoes can’t transmit the virus through biting humans.

You can read the full Kansas State study.

Kansas State researchers say virus is not able to replicate inside mosquitoes. Therefore it can’t be passed on by the biting buggers.

The World Health Organization had previously published similar research, that mosquitoes are unable to pass the virus from one bite victim to another.