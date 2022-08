Mountain View ranks among the best places to raise a family in California. (Getty Images)

(Stacker) – Choosing a place to raise children can be a daunting task for any family. If it takes a village to raise a child, that may just extend all the way to your next-door neighbor, fifth-grade teacher, or volunteer soccer coach. While all parents are looking for a great place to raise their kids, oftentimes this decision means balancing—and prioritizing—certain community resources and costs.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to raise a family in California using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

All the cities on the list have top-notch schools – an important factor for families. The cities rank from small in size (Loyola and Kentfield) to fairly large (Irvine). None of them can be considered affordable; the lowest median home value on the list is $820,000.

Keep reading to see if where you grew up or currently live made the list.

#25. Foster City

– Population: 33,997

– Median home value: $1,245,800 (57% own)

– Median rent: $3,209 (43% rent)

– Median household income: $158,529

– Top public schools: Carlmont High School (A+), San Mateo High School (A+), Hillsdale High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Kids Connection Elementary School (unavailable), Ronald C. Wornick Jewish Day School (unavailable), Bright Horizon Chinese School (unavailable)

#24. Moraga

– Population: 17,539

– Median home value: $1,140,700 (82% own)

– Median rent: $2,128 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $140,378

– Top public schools: Campolindo High School (A+), Miramonte High School (A+), Acalanes High School (A+)

– Top private schools: The Saklan School (A+)

#23. San Carlos

– Population: 30,154

– Median home value: $1,625,700 (72% own)

– Median rent: $2,321 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $182,083

– Top public schools: Carlmont High School (A+), San Carlos Charter Learning Center (A), Tierra Linda Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: St. Charles School (unavailable)

#22. Corte Madera

– Population: 9,838

– Median home value: $1,200,300 (66% own)

– Median rent: $2,642 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $149,439

– Top public schools: Redwood High School (A+), Tamalpais High School (A+), Sir Francis Drake High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Marin Country Day School (A), Marin Montessori School (unavailable), Corte Madera Montessori (unavailable)

#21. San Marino

– Population: 13,194

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (86% own)

– Median rent: $3,293 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $166,607

– Top public schools: San Marino High School (A+), K.L. Carver Elementary (A+), Valentine Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Southwestern Academy (A+)

#20. Ladera Ranch

– Population: 27,277

– Median home value: $820,100 (72% own)

– Median rent: $2,341 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $161,348

– Top public schools: San Juan Hills High School (A+), Tesoro High School (A+), Capistrano Valley High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Montessori of Ladera Ranch (unavailable), Ladera Ranch KinderCare (unavailable), The Goddard School – Ladera Ranch (unavailable)

#19. Palo Alto

– Population: 66,573

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (55% own)

– Median rent: $2,569 (45% rent)

– Median household income: $158,271

– Top public schools: Henry M. Gunn High School (A+), Palo Alto High School (A+), Los Altos High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Castilleja School (A+), Kehillah Jewish High School (A+), The Girls’ Middle School (A+)

#18. Irvine

– Population: 273,157

– Median home value: $838,000 (47% own)

– Median rent: $2,361 (53% rent)

– Median household income: $105,126

– Top public schools: Orange County School of the Arts (A+), University High School (A+), Northwood High School (A+)

– Top private schools: TVT Community Day School (A+), Pacific Academy (A+), Crean Lutheran High School (A+)

#17. Rolling Hills

– Population: 1,513

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (95% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (5% rent)

– Median household income: $250,001

– Top public schools: Palos Verdes Peninsula High School (A+), Palos Verdes High School (A+), Vista Grande Elementary School (A+)

#16. San Ramon

– Population: 75,648

– Median home value: $958,800 (72% own)

– Median rent: $2,391 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $160,783

– Top public schools: Dougherty Valley High School (A+), Monte Vista High School (A+), California High School (A+)

– Top private schools: The Dorris – Eaton School (unavailable), The Child Day School – San Ramon / Hidden Canyon (unavailable), Montessori School of San Ramon (unavailable)

#15. Kentfield

– Population: 7,020

– Median home value: $1,997,100 (81% own)

– Median rent: $2,187 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $214,081

– Top public schools: Redwood High School (A+), Tamalpais High School (A+), Sir Francis Drake High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Marin Catholic High School (A+)

#14. Pleasanton

– Population: 81,717

– Median home value: $986,800 (70% own)

– Median rent: $2,396 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $156,400

– Top public schools: Amador Valley High School (A+), Foothill High School (A+), Dublin High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Stratford School – Pleasanton (unavailable), Hacienda Child Development Center (unavailable), Hacienda School (unavailable)

#13. San Anselmo

– Population: 12,525

– Median home value: $1,066,800 (68% own)

– Median rent: $1,930 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $128,212

– Top public schools: Redwood High School (A+), Tamalpais High School (A+), Sir Francis Drake High School (A+)

– Top private schools: St. Anselm School (unavailable), San Anselmo Montessori School (unavailable), Irene M. Hunt School of Marin (unavailable)

#12. Palos Verdes Estates

– Population: 13,434

– Median home value: $2,000,000 (86% own)

– Median rent: $2,683 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $194,543

– Top public schools: Palos Verdes Peninsula High School (A+), Palos Verdes High School (A+), Point Vicente Elementary School (A+)

#11. Albany

– Population: 19,804

– Median home value: $882,500 (47% own)

– Median rent: $1,856 (53% rent)

– Median household income: $95,400

– Top public schools: Albany High School (A+), Marin Elementary School (A), Albany Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Tilden Preparatory School – Albany (A+)

#10. Santa Monica

– Population: 91,577

– Median home value: $1,382,700 (29% own)

– Median rent: $1,802 (71% rent)

– Median household income: $96,570

– Top public schools: Santa Monica High School (A+), Franklin Elementary School (A+), Grant Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences (A+), New Roads School (A+), Pacifica Christian High School (A+)

#9. Piedmont

– Population: 11,317

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (88% own)

– Median rent: $3,229 (12% rent)

– Median household income: $224,659

– Top public schools: Piedmont High School (A+), Beach Elementary School (A+), Piedmont Middle School (A+)

– Top private schools: Corpus Christi School (unavailable)

#8. Loyola

– Population: 3,367

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (92% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (8% rent)

– Median household income: $246,563

– Top public schools: Los Altos High School (A+), Mountain View High School (A+), Monta Vista High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Waldorf School of the Peninsula Los Altos Campus (unavailable)

#7. Manhattan Beach

– Population: 35,500

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (70% own)

– Median rent: $2,628 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $153,023

– Top public schools: Mira Costa High School (A+), Aurelia Pennekamp Elementary School (A+), Pacific Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: American Martyrs Catholic School (unavailable), Manhattan Academy (unavailable), Montessori School of Manhattan Beach (unavailable)

#6. Monte Sereno

– Population: 3,479

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (94% own)

– Median rent: $2,722 (6% rent)

– Median household income: $250,001

– Top public schools: Saratoga High School (A+), Los Gatos High School (A+), Saratoga Elementary School (A)

#5. West Menlo Park

– Population: 4,160

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (78% own)

– Median rent: $2,980 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $214,167

– Top public schools: Menlo-Atherton High School (A+), La Entrada Middle School (A), Las Lomitas Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: University Heights Montessori Children’s Center (unavailable)

#4. South Pasadena

– Population: 25,661

– Median home value: $1,071,000 (47% own)

– Median rent: $1,802 (53% rent)

– Median household income: $104,308

– Top public schools: South Pasadena Senior High School (A+), Monterey Hills Elementary School (A+), Arroyo Vista Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Holy Family Catholic School (unavailable)

#3. Los Altos Hills

– Population: 8,505

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (92% own)

– Median rent: $2,674 (8% rent)

– Median household income: $250,001

– Top public schools: Henry M. Gunn High School (A+), Los Altos High School (A+), Mountain View High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Pinewood School – Upper Campus (A+)

#2. Mountain View

– Population: 81,656

– Median home value: $1,413,500 (42% own)

– Median rent: $2,456 (58% rent)

– Median household income: $139,720

– Top public schools: Los Altos High School (A+), Mountain View High School (A+), Homestead High School (A+)

– Top private schools: St. Francis High School (A+), Waldorf School of the Peninsula – Mountain View Campus (A+), German International School of Silicon Valley – Mountain View Campus (A)

#1. La Cañada Flintridge

– Population: 20,261

– Median home value: $1,518,000 (91% own)

– Median rent: $2,858 (9% rent)

– Median household income: $175,788

– Top public schools: La Canada High School (A+), Crescenta Valley High School (A+), Palm Crest Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Flintridge Preparatory School (A+), Flintridge Sacred Heart (A+), St. Francis High School (A+)