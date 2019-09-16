Stuntman prepares to attempt Guinness World Record at Bakersfield Speedway

BAKERSFIELD (KGET) – A Bakersfield stuntman is literally getting ready to go through walls to set a Guinness World Record next month.

Chuck Bittles, aka Chuck Crash, is getting ready to jump through 15 walls of fire and hopes to set the Guinness World Record by doing it.

Bittles is practicing the attempt on Saturday at the Bakersfield Speedway.

He’ll donate part of the proceeds to the Richardson Center — a school for children with special needs — because his grandson has autism.

The current record is 13 walls of fire set by Vicki Golden about a month ago.