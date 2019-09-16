Stuntman prepares to attempt Guinness World Record at Bakersfield Speedway

BAKERSFIELD (KGET) – A Bakersfield stuntman is literally getting ready to go through walls to set a Guinness World Record next month.
Chuck Bittles, aka Chuck Crash, is getting ready to jump through 15 walls of fire and hopes to set the Guinness World Record by doing it.
Bittles is practicing the attempt on Saturday at the Bakersfield Speedway.
He’ll donate part of the proceeds to the Richardson Center — a school for children with special needs — because his grandson has autism.
The current record is 13 walls of fire set by Vicki Golden about a month ago.
- Protest likely to greet Trump fundraising trip in California
- ‘Happy little boy’: Details emerge in death of 13-month-old in Santa Rosa
- Hundreds gather in wine country for event to end stigma around mental illness
- Witness in Hillsborough heiress murder trial loses plea deal
- Grandmother uses hair dryer disguised as speed gun to slow speeding cars