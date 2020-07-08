Submit a question for our Police Chief Town Hall

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police Chiefs from across the Bay Area will join KRON4 for a live town hall on the changes being made following nationwide protests calling for the defunding of police departments.

Scroll down for details on how to submit your question.

Inside Bay Area Politics: The Path Forward will air live on KRON4 on Wednesday, July 15th at 9 p.m. and will also be streamed on KRON4.com and KRONon.tv.

The one-hour special will be hosted by KRON4’s Catherine Heenan and Ken Wayne.

Panelists include Oakland Chief Susan Manheimer, San Jose Chief Eddie Garcia, Vallejo Chief Shawny Williams, San Rafael Chief Diana Bishop and Fremont Chief Kimberly Petersen.

We’re giving viewers the opportunity to have their questions answered live on television.

Submit a video of you asking your question using the form below or email your question to KRON4Submit@KRON4.com.

Video Requirements:

Keep your question to 20 seconds

Start with your name and what city you live in

Tips on Shooting Your Video:

Turn your phone sideways (landscape mode) before you start recording (this will make the video more ‘TV’ friendly)

Make sure you are in a quiet place that is well lit (so we can hear and see you)

Double check that your head and shoulders are completely in view of the camera (we want to see your entire face)

Hold the camera at eye level (or if possible set it on a bookshelf to keep it steady)

Keep in mind you will be appearing on TV, so please make sure your clothes and background are appropriate