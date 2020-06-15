Submit a video question for KRON4’s town hall featuring Bay Area mayors

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Mayors from across the Bay Area will join KRON4 for a live town hall on how the region is moving forward from the coronavirus pandemic and the protests against police misconduct.

Inside Bay Area Politics: The Path Forward will air live on KRON4 on Wednesday, June 24 at 9 p.m. and will also be streamed on KRON4.com and KRONon.tv.

The one-hour special will be hosted by KRON4’s Catherine Heenan and Pam Moore.

Panelists include Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, Concord Mayor Tim McGallian, San Rafael Mayor Gary Phillips, Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan, Daly City Mayor Glenn Sylvester, and others.

We’re giving viewers the opportunity to have their questions answered live on television.

Submit a video of you asking your question using the form below or email your question to KRON4Submit@KRON4.com.

Video Requirements:

Keep your question to 20 seconds

Start with your name and what county you live in

Tips on Shooting Your Video:

Turn your phone sideways (landscape mode) before you start recording (this will make the video more ‘TV’ friendly)

Make sure you are in a quiet place that is well lit (so we can hear and see you)

Double check that your head and shoulders are completely in view of the camera (we want to see your entire face)

Hold the camera at eye level (or if possible set it on a bookshelf to keep it steady)

Keep in mind you will be appearing on TV, so please make sure your clothes and background are appropriate

Viewers can also ask questions during the town hall using the hashtag #BayAreaForward on social media.