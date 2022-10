SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Riders of SF MUNI are being advised of two route disruptions today.

Officials at the transit agency said on Twitter that the Haight Ashbury Street Fair will cause detours to buses between Masonic Street and Stanyan Street from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The 25 Treasure Island bus will also be disrupted as the Gaelic Games are held today.

The 25 will be re-routed to Avenue I between 11th and 13th Streets.

