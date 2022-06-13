(BCN) — A Sunday night shooting in Stockton left one man dead and another injured, police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of St. Lakes Way at 11:11 p.m., on reports of a shooting.

Two 26-year-old men were located at the scene with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced one of the men dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to police. Homicide detectives took over the investigation.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

