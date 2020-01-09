Super fan shows off 49ers’ prosthetic eye as he prepares for playoff game

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The countdown is on! 49ers’ fans cannot wait until Saturday’s playoff game in Santa Clara. Some people are jumping on the bandwagon, others are diehard.

San Francisco 49ers die hard fan Ray Pena and his family, which includes his wife and three daughters, one of who likes to be known as Little Jimmy G are gearing up for Saturday’s big playoff game.

Pena has a 49ers prosthetic eye. He lost his real eye to cancer, but made the best of his situation.

“Some people when we go to tailgates or games, people will show me their tattoo, well look at this I got a 49ers eye,” Pena said.

Pena adds, “The first thing I asked when I met the doctor doing my prosthetic, make me a Niner eye. I’m a diehard faithful fan and that’s what I want.”

The Pena family is in countdown mode as they wait for the 49ers to take on the Vikings on Saturday.

“This is our year, Quest for Six,” Pena said.

