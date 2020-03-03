Super Tuesday: Joe Biden to make stop in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will make a local stop in Oakland on Tuesday.

As of Monday evening, the former vice president’s details of his stop are undisclosed.

Former opponents Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigeg, united with Joe Biden’s presidential campaign after forgoing their race.

On the eve of Super Tuesday, another former competitor, Beto O’Rourke, also backed Biden at a rally that took place in Texas.

Biden will have a full schedule on Tuesday as the former VP is expected to attend meet and greets and travel to Oklahoma, Oakland, San Diego and finishing his evening in Los Angeles.

