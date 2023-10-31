Some of earth’s mightiest heroes descended upon Ventura County Medical Center to entertain patients at the hospital’s pediatric units on Halloween.

Batman and Spider-Man were among the heroes on hand, rappelling down the side of the hospital to wave to kids who are stuck inside for the holiday.

“Spider-Man” hangs upside down from the roof of Ventura County Medical Center on Oct. 31, 2023.

Video from Sky5 showed several daring aerial displays from the heroes, including an inverted hang from Peter Parker and an impressive climb from Bruce Wayne.

The heroes were portrayed by members of the Ventura County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team.

A Ventura County Urban Search and Rescue Team member stands tall dressed as Batman during a Halloween event to raise the spirits of hospitalized kids on Oct. 31, 2023.

Upon rappelling down the several stories of the hospital, the superheroes went indoors to greet patients, parents and staff, while handing out small gifts and coloring books.

The Ventura County Medical Center is located at 300 Hillmont Ave., in Ventura and is home to the only pediatric intensive care unit in the county.